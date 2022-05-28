Having been in the Football League’s bottom two divisions since 2004, it is not often that Bradford City spend big on players.

Bradford City have varying success when splashing the cash on players, with some transfers doing considerably better than others. Here, we look at their most expensive signings from 2010 and 2020, and discuss what they’re up to today…

5. Michael Nelson

During the history-making 2012/13 season, Michael Nelson arrived for £540,000 from Kilmarnock. Whilst this was certainly a memorable year for the Bantams, he is not one of the names instantly associated with that iconic campaign.

Nelson only made 14 appearances for the club and despite being part of the Play-off final winning squad, he was an unused substitute on the day.

Having had a number of coaching roles, Nelson became Hartlepool United’s assistant manager following Graeme Lee’s appointment as manager this season. He then took charge of Pools’ final league game after Lee was sacked.

4. Shane Duff

Duff signed for Bradford City in the summer of 2010 from Cheltenham Town for a fee of £90,000.

The no-nonsense centre-half signed for the Bantams with the hope of getting his career back on track.

However, this transfer did not end well and he left after a year. He retired in 2012 and he is now a property coach.

3. Jake Reeves

Reeves had a mixed time in Yorkshire following his £153,000 arrival from AFC Wimbledon.

The central midfielder had played every game for the Dons the term before joining the Bantams but struggled with injuries.

He now plays for League Two club Stevenage.

2. Shay McCartan

McCartan’s £207,000 move from Accrington Stanley was met with optimism, given that the majority of the Northern Irishman’s goals came from free-kicks.

Unfortunately for the Bantams, he didn’t live up to these expectations and he only scored eight goals in three years at Valley Parade. The forward left the club in May 2020 to return to Northern Ireland, where he remains today with Glentoran.

1. Charlie Wyke

The arrival of Charlie Wyke from Carlisle United for £261,000 in 2015 was met with a lot of expectation due to the number and variety of goals he scored for the Cumbrians. There was added pressure on Wyke also, as he was replacing club legend James Hanson.

This pressure did not faze the striker, who managed to find the back of the net on 29 occasions in just 56 appearances. This record secured Wyke a move to Sunderland before he moved to Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2021.

Wyke has just celebrated promotion to the Championship with the Latics but he missed the majority of the season having suffered a cardiac arrest during training in November 2021, from which he is still recovering.