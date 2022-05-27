Port Vale travel to Wembley to face Mansfield Town in the League Two play-off final tomorrow afternoon.

After beating Swindon Town in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out, the Valiants are just one game a way from a possible return to League One for the first time in five years. Despite their win over the Robins, the Staffordshire side have struggled for form recently, winning just two of their previous five league fixtures.

With three wins in their last five matches, the Stags have not lost a match in the fourth tier since their 1-0 defeat to Carlisle United last month. Nigel Clough’s side have also been clinical in front of goal recently, finding the net nine times in their last five games.

A win for either side will confirm promotion to League One, giving them the chance to face sides of the stature of Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

Port Vale team news

Striker Jamie Proctor may be questionable, currently recovering from a hip injury that saw him miss the second leg of the play-off semi-finals. Brad Walker also continues to be unavailable after injuring his hamstring against Bristol Rovers last month.

Tom Conlon is sidelined, recovering from an Achilles injury that has seen him miss the majority of the campaign. Dan Jones has faced a number of injuries that have caused him to feature sporadically this season.

Chris Hussey is also unlikely to feature after missing both legs of the play-off semi-finals.

Predicted XI

Stone (GK)

Gibbons

Smith

Hall

Worrall

Pett

Taylor

Benning

Garrity

Wilson

Edmondson

Despite the likelihood of some fatigue throughout the squad, Clarke may opt for a relatively unchanged starting line-up from the one that edged past Swindon Town.

The leadership of Ben Garrity and the goal-scoring ability of James Wilson could be the difference in what may be a tightly fought contest.

The match kicks off at 16:00 tomorrow afternoon and is will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event.