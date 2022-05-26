Ipswich Town have confirmed the appointment of Lee Grant as a first-team coach, a matter of hours after Manchester United announced he would be retiring.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna spent almost five years at Old Trafford with Manchester United before taking up his first senior management role at Portman Road.

He is now hoping to lead the Tractor Boys on a League One promotion push, and he will be doing so with a new face in his backroom team.

As announced on the club’s official website, McKenna will have a new first-team coach in the form of ex-Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City goalkeeper Grant.

The appointment comes almost immediately after it was confirmed that 39-year-old Grant would be calling it a day on his playing career. Manchester United confirmed Grant’s decision at midday on Thursday and just over three hours later, Grant’s role at Portman Road has been confirmed.

Grant has been earning his coaching badges over recent years and will be working alongside boss McKenna, Martyn Pert and Charlie Turnbull while Rene Gilmartin continues as head of goalkeeping.

McKenna’s reign kicks on

The arrival of Grant sees McKenna make a further mark on proceedings at Ipswich Town.

This summer really provides him with the chance to do just that, both on and off the pitch.

Grant’s vast experience of the game and goalkeeping expertise will no doubt be of value across the club, helping develop some of the younger shot-stopping talents at the League One club. McKenna states in the announcement that Grant will be working closely with the club’s forwards too, perhaps offering them a ‘keeper’s perspective on how to beat them.

He will be more than familiar with McKenna too, having worked under the Northern Irishman back at Manchester United.