Following a disappointing 2021/22 campaign in which Bristol City finished 17th in the Sky Bet Championship, Nigel Pearson will be looking to strengthen his Robins side.

And ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer for Bristol City, we look at three areas the club should look to bolster in the transfer window…

Right-back

The right side of defence has been a problem position for Bristol City for a number of years now with the likes of Jack Hunt, Pedro Pereira, Zak Vyner, George Tanner and Danny Simpson trying to fill the void in recent campaigns.

The Robins had a brilliant right-back in Eros Pisano from 2017 to 2019, however injury struggles meant that the Italian struggled for consistent game time during his time in the West Country before leaving for Pisa S.C. in the summer of 2019.

Before Pisano, Luke Ayling was the right-sided full-back at Ashton Gate and he’s since gone on to captain Leeds United in the Premier League.

Forest Green Rovers full back Kane Wilson has been identified by the Bristol City faithful as a possible signing this summer, but it’s been suggested that the Robins have cooled their interest in the Forest Green man.

Centre-back

Bristol City were ruthless going forward during the 2021/22 season, however they were often weak defensively, missing experience and quality for the most part. Having conceded 77 goals last season, many Bristol City fans are calling for improvements to be made throughout the defence. The January signing of Timm Klose seemed to help the Robins’ defensive issues but with his and Robbie Cundy’s contracts currently under discussion for renewal, there is no guarantee that either player will be at Ashton Gate for next season.

It was recently reported that Bristol City had held talks with Northampton Town central defender Fraser Horsall, who narrowly missed out on promotion from League Two last campaign. Similarly to Klose and Cundy, the defender is out of contract this summer meaning that the Robins could pick him up on a free transfer.

Central midfield

The likes of Joe Williams, Matty James, Ayman Benarous, Alex Scott and Han-Noah Massengo have all played in central midfield for Bristol City in recent times. However, with Andy King potentially moving into a coaching role as part of the backroom staff at Ashton Gate, Williams’ injury problems and Massengo being linked with a move away, it is likely that Pearson will be scouting around for possible improvements in this area of his squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Bristol City manager will be hoping the club can get a good fee for Massengo if they sell him. This will help the club to sign a replacement for the French youngster as well as giving them the required funds to bolster other areas of the team. Bristol City have been linked with a potential move for former player Marlon Pack upon his release from Cardiff City, however this is a transfer that most fans would see as a backwards step.