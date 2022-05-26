Cardiff City’s pursuit of Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer has come to an end, with the Bluebirds now considering other options.

Cardiff City have wasted no time in beginning their summer transfer business.

Ebou Adams, Jak Alnwick, Ollie Tanner and Jamilu Collins have already arrived in South Wales. Another player that is said to have been on their radar is Bristol City’s Palmer, but a fresh update has now revealed the Bluebirds are no longer pursuing a deal.

Bristol Live reported early on Thursday afternoon that QPR and Birmingham City were also monitoring Palmer’s situation amid a possible collapse of talks with Cardiff City, and now, Wales Online has said that the Bluebirds’ pursuit has come to an end.

As a result, the former Chelsea man is no longer an option for Steve Morison’s side as they turn their attention to other options.

A boost for Rangers and the Blues

Given that Cardiff City were actively pursuing Palmer, it will surely come as a boost to both QPR and Birmingham City to see the Welsh outfit drop out of the chase.

It remains to be seen if either of their claimed interest develops into anything more serious, but having one side out of the way in the battle for his signature could open the door for one of the R’s or the Blues to swoop in.

A fresh start awaits…

Nigel Pearson is keen to move on the 25-year-old in a bid to free up some space on his wage bill, and it seems a departure could be beneficial for all.

Palmer only played in six Championship games last season and he has shown before that he can be a valuable player at Championship level, so it will be hoped he can play regularly at his next club in a bid to maximise his potential.