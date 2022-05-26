Bradford City boss Mark Hughes will be keen to make his mark on the squad this summer in his first transfer window at the helm at Valley Parade.

Bradford City will be hoping to push for promotion with Hughes at the helm next season.

However, an important summer transfer window lays ahead first, and the Bantams will need to strengthen in key areas. Options in the middle of the park could be light with Callum Cooke departing and Matty Daly returning to Huddersfield Town.

With that in mind, one shrewd addition Bradford City should look at is midfielder Olly Pendlebury.

A bargain deal…

Pendlebury will be available for nothing this summer after it was confirmed that Wycombe Wanderers would not be renewing his deal.

It raised the eyebrows of some of the Adams Park faithful. The young midfielder has enjoyed a strong start to the season before falling out of favour but looked as though he could have grown back into the side.

But now, he will be on the hunt for a new club for the second time in as many years, and he could be perfect for Hughes.

Another man’s treasure…

The 20-year-old midfielder looked promising when breaking through the youth ranks at Reading, impressing for the U18s and U23s before making his debut against Luton Town in January 2021.

Just because of his releases from Reading and Wycombe Wanderers, by no means should Pendlebury be overlooked.

It looked as though Gareth Ainsworth had a real gem on his hands in August. Pendlebury starred in the middle of the park in the opening three games of the 2021/22 League One season, netting an impressive brace against Cheltenham Town in a fantastic display.

His performances were solid, proving to be comfortable with the ball at his feet while showing his goal threat too.

Now though, with his release confirmed, he will be available in a bargain deal. League Two clubs will surely be alerted to his availability, and Bradford City should definitely consider a summer swoop.