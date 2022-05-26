Barrow remain in the hunt for a new manager ahead of next season.

Barrow are searching for a boss following Phil Brown’s departure.

The Bluebirds will be gearing up for their third consecutive campaign in League Two after finishing 22nd last term.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of the club over recent times…

Barrow released an official club statement 10 days ago saying that they have identified their top managerial target and an approach for permission to speak to him was made.

Nothing has happened since then. The club have been linked with Gateshead’s Mike Williamson, Bolton Wanderers coach Sam Hird and FC Halifax Town’s Pete Wild.

The Cumbrian side published their retained list earlier this month and announced that Tom Beadling, Mike Jones, Kgosi Ntlhe, Dimitri Sea and George Williams are all leaving the club, whilst new deals have been offered to Scott Moloney and James Jones.

Defender Matt Platt was offered fresh terms too but has now left for fellow fourth tier outfit Bradford City.

In terms of incomings, Offrande Zanzala still has another year left on his contract and is due to report for pre-season.

The attacker spent the second-half of this past campaign on loan at Exeter City and scored twice to help the Grecians gain promotion. However, they will not be pursuing a move to lure him back down south for now and are pursuing other targets in his position.

Barrow have been linked with a swoop for highly-rated Altrincham defender Kyle Ferguson, who is the son of former Birmingham City and Blackpool midfielder Barry.

He could be seen as an ideal replacement for Platt but the club will have to see off competition from Salford City and Northampton Town for his signature.

In other news, former Bluebirds man Danny Livesey has retired from the game whilst ex-full-back Neil Ashton has landed his first managerial role in Wales with Cefn Druids.