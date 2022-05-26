Bournemouth’s loaned-in talent Leif Davis has moved to thank everyone at the club for a “season to remember” as he returns to parent club Leeds United.

Bournemouth brought Newcastle-born Davis in on loan last summer.

The Leeds United talent played 15 times for the Cherries, providing one assist in the process. He operated further forward as a winger on either the left or right-hand side as well as in his favoured role at left-back and now, with the season done, a return to Elland Road awaits.

Davis has moved to send a message to Bournemouth fans with his loan coming to a close.

Speaking on Twitter, the 22-year-old moved to thank everyone at Dean Court for a “season to remember”, wishing the Cherries the best ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Would just like to say thank you to the player, staff and the fans for welcoming me to such an amazing club. A season full of ups and down but a season to remember. Would like to wish you all the best in the future and hopefully see you all very soon. @afcbournemouth UTC🍒❤️ — Leif Davis (@LeifDavis) May 26, 2022

The permanent option…

In the announcement Bournemouth made confirming Davis’ arrival back in July 2021, it was said that an option to make the deal permanent was included in the agreement between the Cherries and Leeds United.

It was reported by Dorset Live earlier this month though that the Premier League new boys are unlikely to take up said option.

A move would have set them back £1.5m, and given the fact that Davis’ game time has been pretty limited, it would have been a surprise to see the deal that full-time.

He was behind Jordan Zemura in the pecking order for much of the campaign

Now, the Leeds United left-back returns to Leeds United. It remains to be seen if he figures in Jesse Marsch’s plans moving forward, and he could well line up against former loan club Bournemouth if he can break back into the first-team at Elland Road this summer.