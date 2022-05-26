Exeter City have a big summer ahead as they prepare for life in League One.

Exeter City have finally got themselves out of League Two under Matt Taylor.

The Grecians ended up finishing this past season in 2nd position behind Forest Green Rovers.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of the club recently….

Taylor has said that he doesn’t expect the club to make any imminent signings this month and doesn’t want to rush into any deals.

The Devon outfit have been linked with a move for striker George Miller, who is now available on a free transfer following his release by Barnsley.

He spent last term on loan at Walsall and chipped in with 12 goals for the Saddlers. However, he is also said to be wanted by Bradford City and Stockport County.

Barrow’s Offrande Zanzala and Huddersfield Town’s Kieran Phillips spent the second-half of the past campaign on loan at St James’ Park but the club are not currently pursuing deals to bring them back and will first look at other targets instead.

There is also a vacancy to fill in goal with last term’s number one Cameron Dawson returning to his parent club Sheffield Wednesday following the expiration of his loan deal.

In terms of outgoings, Exeter City announced on their retained list that Nigel Atangana, Colin Daniel, Callum Rowe, Jordan Dyer, Ben Seymour, James Dodd, Jack Veale and Ellis Johnson are all leaving.

George Ray could follow them out the exit door too despite still having a year left on his contract. The defender was loaned out to Leyton Orient in the last January transfer window.

Boss Taylor won’t be leaving for Charlton Athletic and has said links to The Valley were just “paper talk” and the Addicks are going for Swindon Town’s Ben Garner instead.