Hull City-linked Fernando Martins has other options in Turkey and in Arabia this summer, according to a report by Turkish news outlet Ajansspor.

Hull City are reported to be targeting a move for the Antalyaspor midfielder.

Fernando, 30, only joined his current club back in January but has been a hit in the Turkish Super Lig.

Ajansspor claim he is attracting potential interest from some league rivals and abroad right now as he weighs up what direction he wants his career to take now.

Will Hull City move for Fernando?

Hull City are in need of some midfield reinforcements, especially following Richie Smallwood’s departure and Liam Walsh’s return to Swansea City after his loan ended.

Andy Cannon and Callum Jones are due to return from pre-season after the end of their spells at Stockport County and Grimsby Town respectively. However, it is yet to be known whether they are both in Shota Arveladze’s plans.

Fernando isn’t the only central midfielder who has been linked with a switch to the MKM Stadium.

Hatayspor’s Adama Traore is said to have agreed a two-year contract, whilst Jean Michael Seri has been linked with a move to East Yorkshire following his departure from Fulham.

Time will tell whether Hull City are pursuing a deal for Fernando, who has previously played for the likes of Shakhtar Donetsk, Sampdoria, Spartak Moscow and Beijing Guoan. He is also a Brazil international with an impressive 23 caps under his belt.

He certainly fits the profile of the calibre of player the club get linked to these days following Acun Ilicali’s takeover but there is competition for his signature.