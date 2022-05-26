Released Millwall man Alex Pearce says he would be open to a return to Reading.

Millwall have decided to cut ties with the defender this summer.

Pearce, 33, officially sees his contract at The Den expire at the end of next month.

He will become a free agent and will be weighing up his next move.

The centre-back has said he would love to go back to the Royals, as per a report by Berkshire Live:

“I’d love it, of course. I’d love to. I’d crawl back so I’d love to come back and I’d try my everything. Reading is in my heart, it’s my club. I’ll always, always love the club and it’s a special place.”

Should Reading move in for him?

Pearce is a player who Reading fans know all about and he would add some useful experience into their defensive department.

The veteran rose up through the academy of the Berkshire outfit and went on to become a key player for their first-team.

He made his senior debut back in January 2007 in an FA Cup clash against Burnley and would go on to make 240 appearances for the Royals in all competitions, chipping in with 15 goals.

Pearce played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League back in 2012 but ended up leaving in 2015 for Derby County.

The Republic of Ireland international then spent a couple of years at Pride Park, part of which he spent on loan at Bristol City, before linking up with Millwall.

Reading have a big summer ahead as they prepare for Paul Ince’s first full season at the helm and Pearce is available on a free transfer if they are after some defensive reinforcements.