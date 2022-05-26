Nottingham Forest’s Sam Surridge is “some way off” Premier League standard at the moment, former striker and Football League pundit Don Goodman has said.

Nottingham Forest recruited Surridge from Stoke City in January.

The move came after a short and difficult spell in Staffordshire for the former Bournemouth man, but it’s safe to say he has hit the ground running since his switch to the City Ground.

Surridge has scored eight goals and laid on two assists in 22 outings for Nottingham Forest, helping them to the play-off final.

Steve Cooper’s side face Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium and understandably, fans are already excited about the prospect of a return to the Premier League. Plenty of Nottingham Forest’s stars have shown they are top-flight ready, but Football League pundit Goodman has said he doesn’t think Surridge is Premier League standard just yet.

Speaking with FreeSuperTips, Goodman said he believes the 23-year-old is “some way off” the level, stating he needs to show he’s a “top Championship striker” on the level of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dominic Solanke.

He said:

“At the moment the Championship is his standard.

“He’s yet to become a top Championship striker, so I think he’s some way off becoming Premier League standard.

“This is his best season in terms of his goal scoring record and his previous best was when he was on loan at Swansea.

“Whilst his numbers are decent, they aren’t quite top-end Championship, especially if you compare it to Mitrovic and Solanke.”

Goodman went on to say Surridge needs to focus on becoming Cooper’s go-to man at the top of the pitch for Nottingham Forest, adding he believes the striker is “on the right lines”.

“He’s not yet at those numbers and really, he probably isn’t first choice at Nottingham Forest if all the strikers are fit. He has to fight to play week in week out and if Steve Cooper has that full complement of strikers, then he isn’t a guaranteed starter.

“I think Sam Surridge himself would acknowledge that there’s work to be done, but he’s on the right lines.”

Everything is at stake for Nottingham Forest this weekend. The valiant efforts of Cooper’s players have led them from the relegation zone to the play-off final, and Surridge’s contributions have helped them plenty along their way.

“Just when Nottingham Forest needed him most, he came up with the goods and I think he’s having a great season,” Goodman acknowledged.

“Like the rest of those players, he’ll want to finish it off on Sunday.”

This weekend’s play-off final will determine whether or not Surridge is heading for the Premier League this summer.

He will be vying with Keinan Davis for a place in the starting XI as Nottingham Forest look to end their long exile from the top flight at 16:30 on Sunday afternoon.