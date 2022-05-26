Middlesbrough will be looking to go one better than last season and achieve a place in the Championship play-offs next time around, whilst Burnley will hope to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has already stated that he is looking to revamp his squad and so the upcoming transfer window will be vitally important for the Teessiders.

Similarly, Burnley will have players who will want to play at the highest level and so there is likely to be departures at Turf Moor. Those who leave this summer will need to be replaced and so they will also be eyeing potential deals in the coming months.

A player both Boro and Burnley have identified as a target is Coventry City forward Viktor Gyokeres, according to Football League World.

What does Gyokeres offer?

The four-time Sweden international had a solid goalscoring campaign, finding the net 18 times in all competitions.

He also registered five assists and so would be a huge coup if any Championship team had him in their ranks next season.

Who else is interested?

However, Gyokeres is also attracting attention from the division above with Premier League new boys Fulham also monitoring the Swede.

The Cottagers will be looking to secure safety at the very least in the top flight next season and so will need a good summer transfer window to help them achieve that feat.

He has been training with Swedish side AIK in recent weeks, however, this is believed to be to maintain fitness rather than in preparation for a possible move.

Coventry will also ideally want to keep hold of Gyokeres in order to help them in their pursuit of promotion next time out.