Luton Town could reignite their interest in Luke Freeman this summer, reports Darren Witcoop.

Luton Town were linked with the attacking midfielder back in the January transfer window before he ended up joining fellow Championship side Millwall.

Freeman, 30, has been released by Sheffield United and will be available as a free agent this summer.

Journalist Witcoop says the Hatters could be back in for him again and has tweeted (see tweet below):

Luke Freeman hoping to stay in the Championship after release by Sheffield United. Luton had been keen in January and could revive interest now midfielder a free agent #lutonfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 26, 2022

Luton Town eye summer addition?

Luton Town have a big few months ahead of them now as they look to bounce back from their play-off defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Freeman would give Nathan Jones’ side more competition and depth in attacking areas and would inject some useful quality into their ranks.

There is no doubting his ability in the Championship and he needs to find a new home where he is guaranteed game time.

He struggled for minutes at Sheffield United, hence why he was loaned out to Millwall this past winter but his time at The Den was plagued by injury which saw him only play once for the London club.

Freeman is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up 424 appearances in his career to date, scoring 46 goals.

He has also played for the likes of Arsenal, Stevenage, Bristol City and QPR in the past and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

Luton Town missed out on him a few months ago and the door has now swung open for them to swoop back in on a free transfer.