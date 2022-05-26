Former Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant has announced his retirement from professional football.

Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City’s former shot-stopper has spent the last four years on the books with Manchester United.

He has been serving as back-up for the likes of David De Gea, Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton, playing twice for the senior side across his time at Old Trafford.

And now, with his contract expiring, Grant has made the decision to call it a day on his playing career.

As announced on Manchester United’s official website, the 39-year-old shot-stopper has said he feels it is the right time to move onto the “next stage” of his career.

He moved to thank everyone involved in helping make his 23-year career an enjoyable experience, expressing he feels “excited and hungry” looking to the future.

An extensive EFL career

Grant first broke through at Derby County back in the First Division days, playing 65 times across the 2002/03 and 2003/04 season before it became the Championship.

He remained on the books at Pride Park until the summer of 2007, leaving to join Sheffield Wednesday, where he would spend three years. In his time at Hillsborough, the Hemel Hempstead-born shot-stopper managed 33 clean sheets in 145 games, earning a move to Burnley.

Three years at Turf Moor followed before Grant returned to Derby County after six years away. Over the next three-and-a-half years, the ‘keeper took his appearance tally to 186 for the Rams – more than he managed for any other club.

Grant then signed for Stoke City permanently in January 2017 after spending the first half of the 2016/17 season with the Potters.

He kept 10 clean sheets in 35 outings before heading for Manchester United, where he has remained until announcing his retirement today.