The Athletic say that Aston Villa’s Matt Targett would be open to joining Fulham this summer, should Newcastle United opt against signing him.

Targett, 26, joined Newcastle United on loan from Aston Villa earlier in the year. He’s became an important player under Eddie Howe but it remains to be seen whether or not the Magpies will make him a permanent player this summer.

Championship title-winners Fulham have been linked with a move for Targett. Marco Silva’s side look to be heading towards a busy summer transfer window with the full-back department in particular looking like one which will be bolstered.

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that Fulham had made contact with Villa over the potential sale of Targett.

Now, a report from The Athletic (via InsideFutbol) claims that Targett would be open to joining Fulham this summer, should Newcastle United opt against signing him.

Silva’s full-back worries…

At right-back, Silva has few options. He welcomed Neco Williams in on loan form Liverpool in the second half of last season and a permanent move for the Welshman remains up in the air, with West Ham’s Ryan Fredericks being linked too.

At left-back, Silva might have more issues. He has Antonee Robinson in that position but he Silva needs another option there.

Fulham have been linked with another Hammers player in left-back Arthur Masuaku but Targett might be a much better option.

He’s a dynamic, forward-thinking player and he’s still relatively young too, so he could be a long-term solution to Silva’s left-back problem.

If Fulham can get a deal across the line, and at the right price, it’ll be really good business for the club.