Journalist Jonathan Shrager says that Nemanja Matic’s representatives are ‘in talks’ with a number of clubs, including Fulham.

Fulham were linked with a surprise move for Manchester United midfielder Matic, 33, earlier this month.

Marco Silva’s side claimed the Championship crown after an impressive 2021/22 season and they look set for a busy summer in the transfer window, with reports linking Fulham with a number of new signings.

Matic’s Manchester United contract expires this summer and he seemingly has a number of options, with Shrager tweeting yesterday:

Nemanja Matic’s representatives are currently in talks with several clubs regarding a move this summer, including Benfica, Fulham, Roma, Napoli, Juventus, and others — Jonas Hen Shrag (@JonathanShrager) May 25, 2022

The Serbian midfielder has been playing in the Premier League since joining Chelsea midway through the 2013/14 season.

He’s since racked up well over 200 Premier League appearances with both Chelsea and United, including 23 in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign with United.

His involvements in the side have slowly decreased and with Erik ten Hag arriving at Old Trafford this summer, it looks like there could be some movement at the club.

Matic is one of a number of players who could leave and Fulham would do well to snap him up.

Premier League quality…

if there’s one thing Fulham need in this summer’s transfer window, it’s Premier League quality.

Matic, given his experience in the top flight, would give them just that – he’s a combative yet technically-gifted player, capable of scoring goals at one end and defending them at the other.

With so much competition for his signature though, and from some top club around Europe, it might be a difficult one for Fulham to pursue.

Silva has plenty of work to do this summer but fans will be pleased to see their side in so many transfer headlines this month.