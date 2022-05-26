Bournemouth are keen to bolster their squad after securing promotion to the Premier League last season.

Bournemouth finished second in the Championship behind eventual winners Fulham and are already looking to the upcoming transfer window for reinforcements.

They will want to remain in the top tier and not go back down at the first time of asking, and new signings will be key in achieving that feat.

One player they have been linked with this week is Middlesbrough central-midfielder Marcus Tavernier.

The 23-year-old played 90 minutes in all but three games for the Teessiders last season, which incidentally were the first three games of the campaign. He is a vital player for the club and so they won’t want to part ways with him easily.

According to Transfermarkt, Tavernier is valued at £4.05 million, yet it is likely Boro will set a much higher asking price if the Cherries do come calling.

The midfielder is extremely versatile and has played numerous positions during his time in the Middlesbrough first-team.

He has featured as a central-midfielder most prominently on the left of a three, yet he has been utilised as a right wing-back, a left-wing back and as a number 10 on occasion, and so this could be a huge factor in helping his step up to the Premier League easier.

If Tavernier was to seal the switch to the Vitality Stadium he would be in direct competition with the likes of Lewis Cook, Philip Billing, David Brooks, Jefferson Lerma, Ryan Christie, Emiliano Marcondes, Ben Pearson, and Gavin Kilkenny, with the latter coincidentally linked to Middlesbrough this week.