Stoke City and Reading are both reportedly interested in Dutch winger Sherwin Seedorf, who has been without a club since the summer of 2021.

Stoke City and Reading will both be keen to bolster their ranks in the summer in a bid to improve on their 2021/22 campaigns.

The Potters failed to get going and were unable to make a push for promotion again, while a points deduction saw the Royals fighting for safety.

Now, ahead of the summer transfer window, it has been said that both sides are looking at 24-year-old Seedorf as a potential target.

A report from Football Insider has said Stoke City and Reading are both lining up swoops for the winger, who has been without a club since the summer of 2021.

He was let go by Scottish Premiership side Motherwell at the end of the 2020/21 season and has remained out the game since. Injuries have kept him on the sidelines but it is now said that Seedorf is looking to return to the game this summer, with Stoke City and Reading long-term admirers.

An interesting link…

Given that Seedorf has never played at Championship level before and has been out of the game for a year, it would be a surprise to see him link up with Stoke City or Reading, regardless of any long-term interest.

He struggled to impress while on loan with Bradford City and scored three times and provided two assists in 41 games for Motherwell, who he signed for in 2019 after being let go by Wolves.

At 24, Seedorf still has plenty of time on his side to forge a career in the EFL if that door opens for him, but it would be a surprise to see either Stoke City or Reading make a move.