QPR have made an approach for Aston Villa’s Michael Beale, reports John Percy.

QPR have identified Aston Villa’s assistant manager as a potential managerial candidate.

The Hoops are in the hunt for a replacement for Mark Warburton, who was sacked following the end of this past season.

Journalist Percy claims the R’s have moved for Beale but nothing has been agreed yet (see tweet below):

#QPR have made an official approach to #avfc for Michael Beale, Steven Gerrard's assistant, and want to hold talks. Beale is high on QPR's list of candidates for the manager position, but nothing agreed yet — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) May 26, 2022

QPR target new boss

Beale is a man in-demand at this moment in time and is also a target for Charlton Athletic, as reported by the South London Press.

He has an impressive CV and worked in the academies at Chelsea and Liverpool before moving to Brazil to take up the assistant manager role at Sao Paulo.

Beale stayed for a year in South America before heading back to Anfield for a brief stint before linking up with Steven Gerrard at Rangers.

The promising coach then followed the former England star to Aston Villa last season and remains in that post today.

He has never managed in the Football League before but is a highly-rated coach. QPR would be taking a bit of a risk if they managed to lure him away from Villa Park but it appears they are wanting to take a fresh approach to the next campaign.

The ball now lies in Beale’s court and he has a couple of options in QPR and Charlton Athletic, although you’d expect the latter to be facing a battle to get him now due to them back in League One.

The Addicks are now pursuing Swindon Town boss Ben Garner which could leave the door open for the Hoops to swoop in.

In terms of other names in the frame for QPR, Wycombe Wanderers’ Gareth Ainsworth has also been linked.