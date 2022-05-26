Stoke City are likely to keep tabs on Josh Maja’s situation at Bordeaux this summer, as detailed in a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

Stoke City will keep the striker on their radar ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Maja, 23, spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Potters after joining them in the last January transfer window.

He has now returned to his parent club and still has a year left on his contract.

How did Maja do at Stoke City?

Stoke City swooped for Maja to add more competition and depth to their attacking options.

He only managed to score twice in 17 games in all competitions and was able to live up to the hype.

Nevertheless, he still showed glimpses of quality and is a young player who still has bags of potential.

The forward needs to find a new home to get his career on track and a move back to the Bet365 Stadium could prove to be a shrewd bit of business long-term if Michael O’Neill’s side decide to pursue it.

Maja made his name at Sunderland and broke into their first-team as a youngster before going on to score 17 goals in 49 games altogether.

That form earned him a move to Ligue 1 side Bordeaux but he hasn’t been able to make an impact in France yet.

His future is up in the air at the moment and Stoke On Trent Live suggest the Potters will keep him on their radar this summer.