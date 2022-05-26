Nottingham Forest have “got to win” their play-off final against Huddersfield Town if they want to keep star man Brennan Johnson this summer, Don Goodman has said.

Nottingham Forest starlet Johnson has played a huge role in the success at the City Ground this season.

Since returning from a loan spell with Lincoln City, the Welsh prodigy has starred in Steve Cooper’s attacking, netting 19 times across all competitions.

Unsurprisingly, his form has led to links with the likes of Brentford and Leicester City.

Johnson has certainly proved he’s deserving of a shot in the Premier League, and Football League pundit Don Goodman has now said he believes Nottingham Forest have to achieve promotion if they want any hope of keeping the forward.

Speaking with FreeSuperTips, here’s what the former West Brom and Sunderland striker had to say:

“I think he almost certainly will be in the Premier League next season and if Nottingham Forest want any hope of keeping him then they’ve got to win on Sunday.

“What a season he’s had, 16 goals and 10 assists in the regular season, then scores in both semi-finals.”

Goodman went on to continue his praise for Johnson, insisting that there are still areas in which he can improve to continue his development.

“He’s been outstanding and the good news for him is that he will get even better with experience because he gets himself into some fantastic positions,” Goodman continued.

“He doesn’t always make the best decision, so as soon as that decision making improves which comes with experience, then he’ll just get better and better.

“Clearly, he’s comfortable in front of goal, he has all kinds of finishes at his disposal. 10 assists highlights that although I question his decision-making at times, it shows that he does make the right choices.”

Nottingham Forest’s winner-takes-all clash with Huddersfield Town certainly presents a challenge for Cooper and co, but the Terriers will have a tough test in defending Johnson.

In fact, Goodman backs the 21-year-old to cause issues for Premier League defences in the future – be it with or without Forest.

“He’s a player with a big future and the main worry for defenders is that he has this searing pace. The speed he has will cause defenders in the Premier League a lot of problems.

“But the only way Forest keep him at the club is if they win on Sunday.”

Despite the interest in Johnson and tips for Premier League football, Nottingham Forest will need to have their full focus on the play-off final itself rather than the implications of a win or a loss.

The tie kicks off at 16:30 on Sunday and looks set to be an enthralling tie for all.