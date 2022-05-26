Hartlepool United have declared an interest in FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild, as detailed in a report by the Northern Echo.

Hartlepool United remain in the hunt for a new boss to replace Graeme Lee.

The Pools are said to have held talks with Simon Grayson and Mike Williamson.

The Northern Echo claim they are interested in Wild but the club may face competition from fellow League Two side Barrow, who have also been linked with him as they hunt for Phil Brown’s replacement.

Wild’s situation

Wild’s future at FC Halifax Town is up in the air right now following their defeat in the play-offs to Chesterfield.

He has done an impressive job since taking over the National League side in July 2019 and has established the Yorkshire side as genuine promotion contenders over recent years.

The 37-year-old started his coaching career with local side Oldham Athletic and worked his way up to becoming their manager after 10 years.

He had a couple of spells in caretaker charge at Boundary Park before taking the full-time job for a few months during the 2018/19 campaign.

Hartlepool United have now identified him as a potential managerial candidate as they prepare for their second season back in the Football League.

The Pools finished comfortably in mid-table last term and will be looking to push on.

They may have to see off competition from Barrow for Wild’s signature as the Bluebirds gear up for their third year in League Two.