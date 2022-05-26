Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore could do with bolstering his attacking ranks before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday will have only two strikers contracted to the club heading into next season as it stands.

Saido Berahino will be departing at the end of his contract while Florian Kamberi and Tyreece John-Jules will return to St. Gallen and Arsenal respectively, leaving just Lee Gregory and Callum Paterson as options at the top of the pitch.

With that in mind, one man that should be on the Owls’ radar is Ipswich Town striker Joe Pigott…

A previous League One standout…

Former Charlton Athletic man Pigott earned a move to Ipswich Town last summer after a starring spell with AFC Wimbledon.

He scored 54 goals and laid on 13 assists in 157 outings for the Dons, standing out as one of the division’s top strikers despite the fact his side were often fighting towards the bottom end of the table.

Although his time at Portman Road has only yielded three goals and two assists in 29 outings, that is largely down to the limited game time he has received. Many of his appearances have been brief outings as a substitute, restricting his chances to impress.

A departure on the cards?

TWTD has said that Pigott could be let go this summer as Kieran McKenna looks to freshen up his ranks.

It seems the right move for all given the lack of game time the 28-year-old has received, and there’s no doubt that he could prove to be a smart signing for Sheffield Wednesday as they look to bolster their ranks.

If he can get back to the form he showed with AFC Wimbledon, Wednesday will have a well-rounded, dangerous forward on their hands, so he could be one worth looking at for Moore and co.