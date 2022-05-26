St Mirren have landed Trevor Carson following his loan spell at Morecambe, as announced by their official club website.

Former Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson has reunited with the goalkeeper in Scotland.

Carson, 34, spent the second-half of last season on loan in the Football League from Dundee United.

He helped Morecambe stay up in League One but has now found himself a new home.

Helped Morecambe survive

The North West club landed the experienced stopper in the January transfer window following Kyle Letheren’s departure.

He only joined Dundee United last year but struggled for game time with the Scottish Premiership outfit so was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis.

The Northern Ireland International went on to play 22 games for the Shrimps and played a key role in their survival under Derek Adams.

He has racked up 363 appearances in his career to date and has also played for the likes of Sunderland, Bury, Hartlepool United and Motherwell.

Carson won’t be returning to the Mazuma Stadium though and they will need to bring in a new stopper for next term. They currently only have Andre Da Silva Mendes and Adam Smith as their two senior options.

Adams’ side have a big summer ahead of them as they prepare for another tough year ahead in the third tier. Their hopes of a successful season will depend on whether they can keep hold of key striker Cole Stockton, who fired 26 goals in all competitions in this past campaign.