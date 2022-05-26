Former Sunderland striker and EFL pundit Don Goodman has hailed Alex Neil’s ‘tactical masterclass’ during the play-off final win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Sunderland are returning to the Championship after four long seasons in League One.

Neil is the man to deliver the Black Cats to the second tier and he did so after only spending a few months in charge of the side, guiding them to the play-off final after strong end to the 2021/22 League One campaign.

They faced Wycombe in the final at Wembley. It was a match between two good sides who ultimately made their way to Wembley playing different styles of football.

Goals either side of half-time from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart in the second half sealed the win.

Speaking to FreeSuperTips about the game, Goodman had this to say:

“I was really impressed with how comfortable they made the play-off final look barring a 10-minute spell in the second half.

“It was a tactical masterclass from Alex Neil, he got his tactics right and his team selection spot on.

“He brought in Elliot Embleton who had an unbelievable game in the 3-3 draw with Wycombe earlier in the season.

“He caused Wycombe all sorts of problems that day, so to bring him in for Jack Clarke who had played well in both semi-finals was a big call, but ultimately the right call.”

Sunderland have endured a tough recent history. But now, with new ownership settling in and the club now having Championship football to deliver unto fans, things are certainly looking up.

“Having Sunderland back in the Championship is brilliant, but it’s the first step,” Goodman continued.

“I think the gap between League One and the Championship has grown, those clubs who have been promoted from the play-offs recently tend to struggle and Blackpool are the only ones to survive in four seasons.

“It’s not going to be easy, so the first thing is consolidation for Sunderland, getting to 40/50 points.

“When you do that, you can see how many games are left and where you are in the table which allows you to reassess the situation.”

Black Cats fans certainly won’t be expecting their side to challenge for another promotion next season. Now, it’s about establishing themselves in the Championship, and building towards promotion to the Premier League later down the line.

And Neil can definitely make a start on that this summer. Kyril Louis-Dreyfus looks set to pump some money into the transfer market this summer, but he’ll be cautious of overspending, and spending on players who don’t fit the mould of this new-look Sunderland side.

“They’ll have ambition and money to invest into recruitment,” Goodman continued.

“There’s a good solid foundation there and I think Sunderland are in a good position coming into the Championship.

“There’s lots of calls for optimism and as a football club they would very much hope to consolidate but improve along the way to give themselves a chance of being a Premier League club again.”

From the neutral perspective, it’ll be really interesting to see how Sunderland fare in the Championship next season – they have a good manager in place and some good players, but they definitely need to bolster their ranks with some Championship quality in the summer transfer window.

Like Goodman says though, it’s a long process to earn promotion to the Premier League, and so patience is required.