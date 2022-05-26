Northampton Town boss Jon Brady has confirmed a desire to hold talks with Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City over loan men Tyler Magloire and Josh Eppiah.

Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City men Magloire and Eppiah both joined Northampton Town in the January transfer window.

They both arrived to bolster the Cobblers’ ranks for a promotion push. However, the season has come to a close and Brady’s men remain in League Two, losing out on automatic promotion in dramatic fashion before falling to Mansfield Town in the play-offs.

The attention now turns to the summer transfer window, and Northampton Town boss Brady has now confirmed his desire to discuss potential deals for the Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City loan men.

As quoted by the Northampton Chronicle and Echo, Brady said the Cobblers are “trying” to hold talks, saying:

“With those two [Magloire and Eppiah], we are trying to do some positive talks but their respective clubs may have other agendas and that’s completely out of our control.”

Looking to next season

After seeing their promotion bid fall apart, Northampton Town will be determined to right their wrongs next season.

Keeping key players on board while adding some fresh faces will be vital, and both Magloire and Eppiah could be smart additions for Brady.

Both have seen limited game time with their parent clubs and at 23, the duo will surely hold hope of playing consistent senior football moving forward rather than for the U23s and Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City.

Magloire and Eppiah have both shown they can be players of value to the Cobblers moving forward and they have plenty of room to improve and time to devleop too. However, it remains to be seen how their situations pan out this summer at Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City respectively.