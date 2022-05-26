Middlesbrough have announced three pre-season friendlies on their official website, all of which will take place in a couple of months time.

Middlesbrough ended last season in seventh place, narrowly missing on a place in the play-offs on the final day. Next season they will aim to go one better and achieve a place in the divisions top six.

Manager Chris Wilder will have his first full season in charge at the Riverside, as well as his first summer transfer window, and his first pre-season with the club.

The club have now announced three pre-season games, which will all occur in the month of July.

They will face Northern League side Bishop Auckland at Heritage Park on Saturday 2nd July 2022 in their first outing. They faced The Two Blues in pre-season last year, winning 3-0.

Boro then travel abroad to Portugal for warm weather training, with at least one fixture taking place whilst they are there. However, no opponent has been named as of yet.

Their final announced game will be a trip to Morecambe on Tuesday 19th July 2022.

Middlesbrough have also stated that there will ‘potentially’ be one pre-season friendly at home at the Riverside on Friday 22nd July, although their opponent will most likely be officially announced closer to the time.

Ticket information will also be available in due course ahead of the proposed games.

Last year Boro took on six sides in pre-season under the guidance of Neil Warnock, all of which were away from home, winning five.