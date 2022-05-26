Tottenham Hotspur reporter Alasdair Gold says Spurs are still keen on Bristol City’s Alex Scott, but that Antonio Conte’s side aren’t ready to match the Robins’ valuation of the youngster.

Scott, 18, enjoyed a standout season with Bristol City in the Championship last time round.

The Englishman featured 38 times in the league for Nigel Pearson’s side, scoring four and assisting two to help Bristol City finish in 17th.

The club are going through something of a transition at the moment. But Pearson did well to not only keep his side clear of relegation last season, but to also help bring through the likes of Scott and Antoine Semenyo.

Spurs’ summer overhaul…

With Conte’s Spurs looking set for a big summer of spending, they’ve been linked with a number of young British talents playing in the Football League.

Names like Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson have been heavily linked, with Scott another name mentioned alongside a possible summer move to White Hart Lane.

But speaking on his YouTube channel, football.london reporter and Spurs insider Gold had this to say on Spurs’ interest in Scott:

“At the moment Bristol City’s valuation of him is a little bit higher than what Spurs want to pay.

“So there’s no movement on that right now, but maybe keep an eye on that one, because he’s a player they like.”

Reports (via TEAMtalk) have valued Scott at £10million, with other teams also said to be keen on the youngster, including Leicester City and West Ham.

It looks like Spurs might have other names further up on their shopping list this summer. But Scott remains an up and coming talent in the Football League and he could yet attract more serious interest from elsewhere.

The Robins will do well to keep him beyond this summer, in what could be a nervy transfer window for Pearson and Bristol City.