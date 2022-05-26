Notts County have offered a contract to Portsmouth and Stockport County target Kyle Wootton, as detailed on their retained list.

The National League side are keen to keep hold of the striker this summer amid interest from the Football League with his current deal up at the end of next month.

Portsmouth have been long-term of admirers of the Kidderminster-born man and are keen to snap him up in preparation for next season.

Football League new boys Stockport County are looking to land him in an ambitious move to bolster their frontline following their promotion under Dave Challinor.

It has also emerged that Championship pair Rotherham United and Luton Town have looked at him as well.

What next for the in-demand attacker?

Wootton has a huge decision to make on his next move and Notts County have provided him with the opportunity to stay at Meadow Lane.

The Magpies have missed out on promotion back to the Football League under Ian Burchnall and risk losing their key man who fired 22 goals in all competitions this past term.

A move to Portsmouth would give Danny Cowley’s side more competition and depth in attacking areas.

Wootton would also give them another dimension up top and could potentially be a useful replacement for George Hirst, who has gone back to his parent club Leicester City following the end of his loan.

Stockport County are not an option to be sniffed at though and the North West outfit have big plans to rise up the leagues over the past few years.