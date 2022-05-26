Fulham’s reported target Rabbi Matondo is “most likely” to return to England after rejecting multiple offers from Belgian clubs, it has been revealed by journalist Will Unwin.

Fulham are preparing for life back in the Premier League and Marco Silva is determined to bolster his ranks.

Ahead of the summer, multiple players have been linked with the Cottagers, with Welsh winger Matondo among them.

The youngster has impressed on loan in Belgium with Cercle Brugge, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in 27 outings across all competitions.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on Matondo’s situation.

According to The Guardian’s Unwin, the 21-year-old has turned down “a number of offers” from Belgian clubs with a return to England most likely. It is added that Vincent Kompany, who has left Anderlecht amid links with the Burnley job, is an admirer.

Rabbi Matondo has turned down a number of offers in Belgium and is most likely to return to England, I am told. Vincent Kompany was interested in him at Anderlecht prior to his departure — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) May 25, 2022

A boost for Fulham?

Although there’s no mention of Fulham in Unwin’s update, there’s no doubt it will come as a boost to the Championship title-winners if reports of their interest prove to be true.

Liverpool-born Matondo is yet to get the chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

He left Manchester City to join FC Schalke without a first-team appearance to his name, so he may well feel as though he has unfinished business in the top-flight, potentially making Fulham an attractive option.

It remains to be seen if the previous claims of Fulham’s interest develop into anything serious though.

Matondo’s situation combined with his successful season in Belgium will surely attract suitors as he prepares to enter the final year of his deal with Schalke.