Football League pundit and former striker Don Goodman has offered his prediction for the Championship play-off final between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town both make the trip down to Wembley this weekend.

They’re facing off for a place in the Premier League after two indifferent seasons from the two sides – Huddersfield Town quietly went about their campaign to finish in an impressive 3rd place, whilst Steve Cooper took Nottingham Forest from the bottom of the table to finish two points behind the Terriers in 4th.

Giving his prediction for the game to FreeSuperTips, Goodman said:

“It’s a tough one to call, I know the bookies have Nottingham Forest as overwhelming favourites and I can understand why.

“But Huddersfield have had an incredible season.”

Few expected anything from Carlos Corberan’s side this season. They bolstered their side with a string of loan and free signings last summer, but their recruitment has since proved to be some of the best in the division.

Corberan has also established himself as a tactically shrewd manager, often overcoming teams with much more firepower than his.

And he’ll be hoping that’s the case when they face a rampant Forest side this weekend.

“Huddersfield Town are an awkward side, they’re tactically flexible and difficult to prepare for,” Goodman continued.

“They have quality individuals such as Sorba Thomas, who has a wonderful story coming from non-league and lighting up the Championship.

“Lewis O’Brien is a Premier League ready player right here right now, so these are the sorts of players who can make it difficult for Nottingham Forest.

“They were the last team to beat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground as well.

“The bookies might have Nottingham Forest are favourites, but I can see reasons why it’s more of a 50/50 call.”

As for Nottingham Forest, they’ll arguably go into this weekend as the favourites. They’ve blown teams away this season, playing some sublime football along the way.

Cooper has a number of key players who’ll be crucial in this weekend’s game, including Djed Spence, Brennan Johnson and James Garner to name a few.

“If both teams play at the best they possibly can, then I think Nottingham Forest will win and that’s why the tactics of Carlos Corberan will be important,” Goodman said.

“But what a job he and Steve Cooper have done, he’s done an outstanding job to even get them into the play-offs.”

“I do look at how they handled some of their last four games, the second half against Bournemouth; clearly the pressure affected the players.”

Forest somewhat limped across the line to book their place at Wembley. A criticism of them and some of their players is that they often go missing in the most important games, and Goodman believes that could be a factor once again this weekend.

“The second leg against Sheffield United, the pressure clearly affected the players and that’s my one big concern when you play a team that can be very awkward,” he said.

“How can these Forest players cope with the emotions and the stresses of a game they are favourites to win?

“For me it’s a 50/50 and I wouldn’t want to say one way or the other because I believe it could go either way.”

Either way, it promises to be a great game of football this weekend.

The game kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday afternoon and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.