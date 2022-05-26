Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell is seeing a potential move to Everton stall, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

Blackpool’s stopper still has another year left on his contract at Bloomfield Road, with the option for a further 12 months.

Maxwell, 31, has lost his place as their number one to former Manchester City ace Daniel Grimshaw.

Lancashire Live claim he is on the Toffees’ radar but a deal isn’t close to completion at this stage.

Surprise move for the Blackpool man?

Maxwell would only be signed by Everton as back-up to their current options but a move to the Premier League would certainly raise some eyebrows.

If he was to leave Neil Critchley’s side this summer, the Tangerines would need to bring in a replacement.

The Welshman has been on the books of the Seasiders since 2020 and has made 83 appearances for them in all competitions, 23 of which came in the last campaign.

Prior to his move to Blackpool, he previously had spells at Wrexham, Fleetwood Town and Preston North End.

Grimshaw has impressed since becoming the first choice ‘keeper and although Maxwell provides strong competition for the place between the sticks, a possible move to the top flight is something that doesn’t come around too often.

Lancashire Live also say Critchley’s side have identified Hull City’s Matt Ingram as a potential replacement if he was to complete the switch to Goodison Park. The ex-QPR and Wycombe Wanderers man still has another year left on his contract the MKM Stadium though.