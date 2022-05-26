Swindon Town enjoyed an impressive 2021/22 League Two season, finishing 6th but eventually crashing out of the play-offs at the hands of Port Vale.

And now, to make matters worse, Swindon Town look set to lose manager Ben Garner.

He’s being heavily linked with a move to Charlton Athletic in League One and reports say that he’s taking Swindon coaching duo Scott Marshall and Scott Lindsey with him.

Garner’s exit will come as a blow to Swindon Town. He did a stellar job last season and now the Robins will have to fully reset ahead of another season in League Two.

The club released their retained list earlier this week. It revealed few surprises, but the club did reveal that they remain in talks with Rob Hunt, who was a key player for Garner last season.

Elsewhere, the future of star man Harry McKirdy remains in doubt. He scored 21 goals in 31 League Two outings last season, assisting eight more, and so he’s bound to attract interest this summer.

But reports at the back end of last week revealed that Coventry City are not pursuing the midfielder, with CoventryLive reporter Andy Turner playing down McKirdy’s speculative links with the Sky Blues.

And lastly, AFC Wimbledon have released striker Corie Andrews, who’s been linked with Swindon Town and a clutch of other Football League sides ahead of this summer.

Swindon Town now have a hectic summer ahead of them with Garner looking likely to move on. The club need to find a suitable replacement who can continue his good work, and get Swindon Town challenging for promotion once again next season.