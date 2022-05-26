Peterborough United will look to add a new right-sided defender to provide cover and competition for Nathan Thompson, the Peterborough Telegraph has said.

Peterborough United are gearing up for life back in League One after a disappointing season back in the Championship.

A turnaround in form under Grant McCann came too late and Posh finished four points away from safety in 22nd. However, after a strong end to the season, it will be hoped that it won’t be long before Championship football returns to London Road again.

McCann will be keen to bolster his ranks and make his mark on the squad somewhat.

And now, it has emerged from the Peterborough Telegraph that one area Posh want to bolster is defence. Peterborough United are keen to provide some cover and competition for star man Thompson with the addition of another right-sided defender this summer.

Thompson, 31, was a key player for Posh when fit, but injury limited his game time in the season just concluded.

He can operate as a right-back or a right-sided centre-back in a back three, so McCann will be hoping some competition can only push the former Portsmouth man on further.

The key to success for Posh

Questions were asked of Peterborough United’s squad over the course of the 2021/22 season, but McCann displayed that the players are capable of putting in strong displays at Championship level over the final weeks of the campaign.

With that in mind, it will be crucial for Posh to add depth to problem areas while maintaining the core of their squad for next season.

An immediate return to the Championship will surely be the aim and if they can keep key players while adding some fresh faces, there’s no reason why Posh shouldn’t be in and around the upper echelons of the League One table next season.