Cambridge United, Tranmere Rovers and Leyton Orient are in the frame to sign Ipswich Town’s Idris El Mizouni, according to a report by TWTD.

The midfielder could part company with Ipswich Town this summer, either on loan or on a permanent basis.

El Mizouni, 21, struggles for game time with the League One side.

He is under contract at Portman Road until the summer of 2024 but his future at the club is up in the air right now.

Down the pecking order at Ipswich Town

El Mizouni has been on the books of the East Anglian outfit since 2019 having previously played in France for AC Boulogne-Billancourt and AS Meudon as a youngster.

He has risen up through the youth sides with the Tractor Boys and was handed his first-team debut in March 2019 in a clash against Bristol City.

The Tunisia international has since gone on to make 25 appearances in all competitions to date, 12 of which came in the last campaign, and has found the net twice.

He is a player who Cambridge United know all about already because he has had two separate loan spells at the Abbey Stadium over recent years.

El Mizouni has also had a stint away at Grimsby Town to gain experience.

Leyton Orient and Tranmere Rovers have been credited with an interest as they both gear up for next term in League Two again. The latter just missed out on the play-offs earlier this month under Micky Mellon and will be eager to mount another promotion push.