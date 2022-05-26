Sunderland have released Will Grigg following his loan spell at Rotherham United, as detailed on their retained list.

Sunderland have decided to cut ties with the striker following their promotion from League One.

Grigg, 30, spent this past season on loan with the Millers and was part of their side who were promoted to the Championship as well.

Their boss, Paul Warne, has signalled his desire to offer him a contract as he prepares for life back in the second tier.

His contract at the Stadium of Light officially expires at the end of next month and he will become a free agent.

Door open for Rotherham United to swoop

The door is now open for Rotherham United to swoop in and lure Grigg to Yorkshire on a permanent basis.

The Millers landed the Northern Ireland International last summer to add more competition and depth to their attacking options and he went on to score six goals in 29 appearances.

Sunderland landed him back in 2020 from Wigan Athletic but he struggled to make an impact with the North East outfit, managing just eight goals in 61 games in all competitions.

He was also shipped out on loan to MK Dons before he was given the green light to join Warne’s side.

Rotherham United need to ensure they get their recruitment right over the next couple of months to give them the best chance of staying up next term.

Bringing in Grigg would be a sensible move because he is experienced and has proven he can score goals when he is fit.