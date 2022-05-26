Middlesbrough are looking to the upcoming summer transfer window to reshape their squad. Although there will be new arrivals, it is expected that there will be high profile exits too.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder stated that some of his decisions this summer would ‘surprise people’, potentially suggesting that some first-team players could be on the chopping block.

After the emergence of Isaiah Jones last season, one such player expected to depart in the coming months is defender Djed Spence.

The right-back has been on a season-long loan at division rivals Nottingham Forest and has helped Steve Cooper’s side to a fourth-placed finish and a place in the Championship play-off final.

His form across the campaign has seen several sides in the Premier League monitoring the 21-year-old, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Brentford, and Barcelona all linked in recent months.

Manchester United were also reported to be keen on Spence, but the rumour mill had quietened down with Spurs and Arsenal edging in front in the pursuit to sign him.

Yet a new report from The Sun states that Manchester United are still interested in the Nottingham Forest loanee, and will compete with the aforementioned sides for his signature this summer.

Spence spoke out about his dream to play for the Red Devils if the chance came around, and so this could be a factor in where he plays his football in the near future.

However, there is reference to Antonio Conte’s preference to play three at the back, this would suit Spence more, especially considering he has played as a right wing-back for the majority of the season at the City Ground.

Manchester United and Arsenal both prefer to play with a back four, although ten Hag could change opt for a wing-back system as he did at his previous club Ajax.