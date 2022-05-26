Stoke City and Preston North End’s reported interest in Derby County right-back Nathan Byrne has been played down by The Sun reporter Alan Nixon.

Stoke City, Preston North End and Millwall were all linked with a move for Byrne in a report from Football Insider.

It comes after a strong campaign from the Derby County right-back, in which he locked down a starting spot in Wayne Rooney’s side and played a key role in keeping the Rams’ survival hopes alive.

However, cold water has now been poured on the claims of interest from the Potters and the Lilywhites ahead of the summer window.

When quizzed by fans on Twitter, The Sun journalist Nixon said:

Nixon went on to state that Byrne is not available this summer despite the fact his contract expires this summer.

Rooney is determined to keep as many of his current squad as possible and has said that all his players “want to stay” at Derby County despite their relegation, so it will be hoped a fresh agreement can be reached with Byrne and the many other players out of contract.

Byrne in League One?

The quality of Byrne’s performances on the right-hand side of Derby County’s defence have shown he would be thoroughly deserving of a stay in the Championship after the Rams’ relegation.

However, with Nixon stating he’s not available and Rooney saying all the out of contract players want to stay at Pride Park, Byrne could be set for League One football.

There’s no doubt that the 29-year-old right-back would be a cut above the rest in the third tier. His tireless displays on the right-hand side see him play an important role in defence and attack and keeping him on board would be a huge boost for Derby County.