QPR, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are keen on Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

The Championship trio are interested in landing the attacker this summer, as reported in The Mirror (26.05.21, pg, 62) as cited by the Sunderland Echo.

Stewart, 25, has another year left on his deal at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats want to tie him down to a new contract to make him their highest paid player at the club.

Sunderland face battle to keep their key man

Sunderland decision’s to lure Stewart down from Scotland in January 2021 has turned out to be a masterstroke.

He fired 26 goals in all competitions this season to fire the North East club to promotion and has established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in the Football League right now.

Prior to his switch down to England, he previously had spells at Albion Rovers, St Mirren and Ross County.

QPR have a vacancy to fill up front following Charlie Austin’s departure and Andre Gray’s return to Watford and could see Stewart as an ideal target this summer. However, the Hoops’ immediate focus will be on finding a new manager.

Sheffield United just missed out on the play-offs this past term and have a big few months ahead as Paul Heckingbottom gears up for his first full campaign at the helm. They have an abundance of striking options at their disposal in the likes of Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster but are expected to make some additions.

Middlesbrough have also been credited with an interest with Chris Wilder looking to put his own stamp on the squad.