Alan Nixon believes Sunderland are chasing a permanent deal for Tottenham Hotspur’s Jack Clarke.

Clarke, 21, joined Sunderland on loan from parent club Tottenham Hotspur back in January. After a slow start to life on Wearside, Clarke soon found form and became and important player under Alex Neil.

The young winger went on to feature 20 times in league fixtures, scoring once and assisting three. He put in some impressive performances over the two play-off semi-final legs against Sheffield Wednesday and played his part in the final too.

With the Black Cats now looking to go about their summer transfer business after releasing their retained list yesterday, The Sun reporter Nixon was asked whether or not the club are chasing a permanent deal for Clarke.

He tweeted:

Can Sunderland afford this one?

Clarke was originally on the books at Leeds United. He broke through under Marcelo Bielsa during the 2018/19 season before being snapped up by Spurs for a fee close to £12million, with the Londoners loaning him straight back to Leeds.

Bielsa didn’t favour Clarke after that and he handed him just one league appearance during the first half of the 2019/20 season, before Spurs sent him on loan to QPR.

After an uninspiring time at Stoke City last season, Spurs kept him at the club for the first half of this season before sending him to Sunderland, where he’s seemingly found his best form again.

It’s easy to see why Sunderland might be keen on a permanent signing – he has bags of pace and energy and is always looking to take the ball forward, but the potential price tag might be a hurdle for Sunderland to overcome.

With Spurs having some newfound cash to go and spend this summer though, they might be willing to take a loss on Clarke and allow him to leave for cheaper than they signed him for.