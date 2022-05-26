Millwall star Jed Wallace has said he will make a decision over his future after his wedding amid links with a move to Championship rivals West Brom.

West Brom have been credited with interest in the out of contract Millwall star, with Alan Nixon stating on his Patreon that the Baggies are trying to persuade the playmaker to stay in the Championship.

Question marks surround Wallace’s future at The Den as he nears the end of his deal.

Now, the winger has revealed when he will be making a decision over his future.

Speaking on the Not The Top 20 Podcast (quotes via the Express and Star), the Millwall man revealed that his plan is to make a decision on his summer transfer fate once his wedding has taken place.

Here’s what he had to say: