Millwall star Jed Wallace reveals when he will make a decision over his future amid West Brom links
Millwall star Jed Wallace has said he will make a decision over his future after his wedding amid links with a move to Championship rivals West Brom.
West Brom have been credited with interest in the out of contract Millwall star, with Alan Nixon stating on his Patreon that the Baggies are trying to persuade the playmaker to stay in the Championship.
READ: Millwall loan man could be available permanently with Arsenal ready to sell
Question marks surround Wallace’s future at The Den as he nears the end of his deal.
Now, the winger has revealed when he will be making a decision over his future.
Speaking on the Not The Top 20 Podcast (quotes via the Express and Star), the Millwall man revealed that his plan is to make a decision on his summer transfer fate once his wedding has taken place.
Here’s what he had to say:
“Now I am getting married.
“I always said from February/March time, I wanted to finish the season – see where Millwall finished, get married and then think about what I am going to do after that. That’s not really changed.”
Wallace went on to state that he would be more than happy if he ended up remaining at The Den, admitting it is an “important time” for him.
A decision to make
Wallace’s form in his time at Millwall has shown he’s among the best playmakers in the Championship, so it makes sense that he would want to test himself at a higher level.
West Brom are hoping to be in the fight for promotion next season and signing a player of Wallace’s quality would certainly be smart business.
However, Millwall boss Gary Rowett has made it clear the Lions want to keep the Reading-born winger, and a new contract offer is on the table, so it remains to be seen how his situation pans out amid interest from elsewhere.