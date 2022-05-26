Sunderland will open discussions with Premier League side Everton over a potential summer deal for Nathan Broadhead this week, it has been revealed.

Sunderland recruited the Welsh forward on loan last summer, and despite struggling with injury issues, Broadhead has become a firm favourite on Wearside.

The 24-year-old scored 13 goals in 27 outings across all competitions, proving to be a constant goal threat for the Black Cats.

And now, it has been reported that the Championship new-boys will be looking to bring him back this summer.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said that the club will hold talks with Everton this week to see if they are “aligned” in their stances over Broadhead’s future.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We will have a conversation with Everton this week, to see where they are at with it and where we are at with it, and see if that’s aligned.

“We have to respect the fact that he is an Everton player. We have seen him as our player for the year, because we had to get the best out of him but now that the season is finished he unfortunately goes back to being an Everton player.”

The impact of promotion…

Sunderland’s promotion to the Championship has fans hoping that they are finally back on the up under Alex Neil.

The past four years in League One haven’t been easy on the Black Cats, but a return to the second tier will have heaps of benefits – one being a boost to their chances of bringing back loan stars like Broadhead.

He still has a year remaining on his Everton deal and it remains to be seen if a move would be another loan or permanent. However, the offer of Championship football and the financial boost that comes with it will surely help Sunderland in their bid to keep the popular loan man.