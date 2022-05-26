Sheffield United have signed goalkeeper Dylan Wharton from Chesterfield, reports Mike McGrath.

Sheffield United have snapped up the stopper on a free transfer.

Wharton, 19, has seen his deal in the National League expire and has now made the move up to the Football League.

Journalist McGrath has announced the news on Twitter (see below):

Where will Wharton fit in at Sheffield United?

It is more likely that he will initially link up with their development ranks ahead of next season.

Wharton could be seen as a decent long-term addition for the Blades though and is a name to keep an eye out for in the future.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have a few goalkeepers in their ranks at the moment such as number one Wes Foderingham, Jake Eastwood and youngsters Marcus Dewhurst, Henry Hampshaw and Callum Hiddleston.

Michael Verrips, who has spent this past term out on loan with Fortuna Sittard in Holland, has another year left, whilst the club have an option to extend Adam Davies’ stay by another 12 months.

Wharton will provide more depth to this department though and will be eager to show the Championship side what he is capable of.

He has been on the books at Chesterfield for his whole career to date but despite being a regular for their youth sides, he never made a senior appearance for the Spirerites.

The non-league outfit loaned him out to Heanor Town in the last campaign to help him get some experience under his belt.