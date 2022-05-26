Sunderland have offered a new contract to Portsmouth target Lynden Gooch, as detailed on their retained list.

Sunderland want to keep hold of the midfielder ahead of next season.

Gooch, 26, has helped the Black Cats finally gain promotion back to the Championship.

He has been linked with a summer switch to Portsmouth but his current club would like to retain his services.

Portsmouth to move on to other targets?

You can see why Pompey would potentially want Gooch. He is a proven performer in the third tier, experienced now and would inject more quality into Danny Cowley’s ranks.

However, he has been on the books at the Stadium of Light since 2012 and has been a great servant to the North East club.

He adds useful competition and depth to their ranks in attacking areas which will come in handy next term in the Championship, assuming he puts pen-to-paper on the fresh terms proposed to him.

If not, the American will become a free agent when his current contract expires at the end of next month and will have to weigh up his options.

Gooch has made 212 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions to date, chipping in with 23 goals and 35 assists.

Portsmouth have a big summer ahead as they look to make another push for promotion in the next campaign and will be eager to bolster their squad.

The Hampshire side are yet to make an addition and their hopes of landing Gooch are fading away now.