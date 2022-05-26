Preston North End are interested in Tottenham Hotspur youngster Dane Scarlett, reports Tom Barclay.

Preston North End are keen on a potential loan move for the attacker this summer.

Scarlett, 18, has just been handed a new long-term contract by Spurs and has put pen-to-paper on a deal until 2026.

Journalist Barclay claims the Lilywhites want him along with other Championship sides and has tweeted (see below):

You'd think the next step in Scarlett's progression would probably be a loan out next season. If Spurs do decide to do that, there will be plenty of takers. I'm told Preston amongst those in the Championship who have shown interest — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) May 25, 2022

Preston North End target identified

The Lancashire side could see him as an ideal option up front for them ahead of the next campaign.

They enjoyed plenty of success with Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa in this past term and may see Scarlett as someone who could have a similar impact at Deepdale.

Bournemouth made an approach to land him last summer but a move to the Cherries didn’t materialise in the end.

Scarlett has been on the books at Spurs for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the London outfit.

He has been a regular for the Premier League club at various youth levels over the years and is being tipped for a bright future.

The teenager was handed his senior debut back in November 2020 in a Europa League clash against Ludogerets and has since gone on to play nine more times.

A loan move, potentially to Preston North End, would enable him to get more experience under his belt to boost his development and Tottenham Hotspur have a big decision on where to send him.