Charlton Athletic’s proposed new boss Ben Garner is bringing first-team coaches Scott Marshall and Scott Lindsey with him from Swindon Town, as detailed in a report by the South London Press.

Charlton Athletic have agreed a deal to lure the League Two boss to The Valley.

The Addicks have found their replacement for Johnnie Jackson, who was dismissed earlier this month.

Garner, 42, has managed in League One before with Bristol Rovers.

Bringing his trusted companions to Charlton Athletic

Marshall played for the likes of Arsenal, Southampton and Wycombe Wanderers in his playing days as a midfielder before hanging up his boots in 2004.

The Scotsman has since worked as a coach at Brentford, Norwich City and Reading before moving to the County Ground last summer as their assistant boss.

Lindsey also made the switch to Wiltshire last July and left non-league outfit Chatham Town in the process. He has also been with Lincoln City, Tamworth and Forest Green Rovers in the past.

Garner and his team did a decent job with Swindon Town in this past season and guided them to the play-offs. However, they lost to Port Vale over two legs and are now poised to lose their manager in a big blow.

Charlton Athletic ended the past campaign in 13th place and finished way below where they wanted to be.

The London club will be hoping they can make a push for promotion next term under Garner as the club embarks on a new chapter.