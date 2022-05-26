According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Blackburn Rovers have spoken to former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal.

Blackburn Rovers have been without a manager since Tony Mowbray left the club at the end of last season.

Rovers have been looking for a new man to fill the managerial vacancy at Ewood Park, Nixon saying the club have met with Carvalhal.

Nixon also states that the Portuguese coach is “on the shortlist” of the Lancashire-based club.

Carvalhal proven in English football and beyond

Carvalhal has previous experience in English football. He first arrived in July 2015 to manage Sheffield Wednesday.

After 131 games with the South Yorkshire club, Carvalhal moved on to Swansea City. An indifferent 28-games stretch with the Welsh side saw him leave after just six months in charge.

Since then, his management career has been on an upward trajectory of late with him being in charge of SC Braga since early August 2020.

The 56-year-old guided Braga to the Europa League quarter-finals where they were knocked out of the competition 3-2 on aggregate by Scottish side Rangers.

Thoughts?

Carvalhal has proved that he can handle the cut-and-thrust nature of the Sky Bet Championship with his endeavours at Sheffield Wednesday.

Beyond that, though, you only have to look at this season just gone and what he’s achieved with SC Braga.

As well as reaching the Europa League quarter-finals, he guided the club to a 4th place finish in the Liga Portugal, This means they qualify for the Europa Conference League.

If Blackburn Rovers are serious about attracting a top-class manager to Ewood Park, they need look no further than Carvalhal.

They have already spoken to him, they just need to take it a step further than the shortlist and look to appoint him.