As a tough season full of mixed results for Burton Albion comes to an end, it will more than likely be another interesting transfer window for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Burton Albion got off to a fast start in League One last season, but after losing some key players in January, the Staffordshire outfit found it tough going in the second half of the campaign, managing to conjure up a 16th place finish.

However, now the season is over and the off-season is in full flow, we take a look at some key areas of the pitch Burton Albion should bolster to have a better season next year.

Goalkeeper

Ben Garratt was Hasselbaink’s first choice for almost every game last season after gaining the Dutchman’s trust the season prior.

However, after a strong start, Garratt made some poor mistakes at key points of the season, drawing some scrutiny from fans. On-loan ‘keeper Matej Kovar came in for the final two months of the season and looked calm and composed, which has seen some question whether Garratt is the man for the number one shirt moving forward.

Bringing in another senior experienced goalkeeper or a young loanee to challenge Garratt would be a smart move by Hasselbaink to sure up the position and give himself a good problem to have

Striker

It’s a position Burton Albion have struggled with for many years.

They did have Burton-born Kane Hemmings, who had a fantastic year during the 20/21 season and also did his role brilliantly up until January last season, but he moved on to Tranmere Rovers and the Brewers never really managed to find a suitable replacement, leading to issues in front of goal.

Gassan Ahadme was a January recruit to fill Hemmings’ position, but with no real senior experience, he could be one for the future more so that the present. Although Burton Albion did acquire Louis Moult last summer, he picked up an unfortunate ankle injury in pre-season which ruled him out till January.

Some might argue Burton Albion have an upper hand in striker recruitment with former Premier League star Hasselbaink at the helm, so he should be in a decent position to either experienced attackers or youngsters who are keen to develop – just as Daniel Jebbison did in the first-half of the season.

Central Midfielder

Burton Albion have had some creativity and excitement in their midfield ranks thanks to Joe Powell, although his inconsistency saw him dip in and out of the side, though he was one of the main threats in the middle of the park across the campaign.

With one year left on his contract, although the Staffordshire club has offered him a new deal, Powell’s age and potential may be spotted by teams higher up the pyramid and could leave the Brewers in a tricky spot if he is picked up.

Adding another player of his calibre could be a worthwhile coup for Burton Albion. While providing potential cover if he moves on, it could also ease the burden on Powell’s shoulders as the club’s main attacking threat from midfield.