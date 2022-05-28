Exeter City will be raring to get going following their promotion from League Two last season.

Exeter City will be re-joining League One for the first time since the 2011/2012 campaign.

The Grecians have a very important transfer window ahead of them and need to add League One quality players and more experience to their young side.

Regardless of who the club bring in, there will naturally be interest from elsewhere in regards to some of their players.

Here, we will take a look at three Exeter City players that the club should be worried about losing this summer…

Josh Key

Right-back Josh Key had a year to remember for his side last season and played a key role behind the promotion.

The 22-year-old played 44 of the 46 league matches and picked up two goals and four assists in the process.

Being a very important figure in Matt Taylor’s plans for the upcoming term, it would not be a surprise to see clubs take an interest in him, especially due to his young age.

Archie Collins

Midfielder Archie Collins was one of the clubs best players in this past campaign, contributing to roughly 12% of his team’s total goals as they finished 2nd in the table.

The 22-year-old made 38 appearances for the club in the league as well as a further five in cup competitions. He grabbed eight assists and scored twice in the EFL Trophy.

In addition, he completed a full 90 minutes in every league game since early September.

Collins has always gone under the radar but is another who the Dorset club will be praying sticks around.

Matt Jay

Exeter City’s Matt Jay has spent his entire career with the club, despite brief loan stints at non-league sides Weston-Super-Mare, Truro City and Hayes and Yeadign United. His importance within the club has got even firmer after being promoted to the position of captain.

The 26-year-old featured in 45 of the 46 league matches last term and contributed to 28% of the club’s total goals scored with 14 goals and four assists.

He has been a standout player over the last few years and is very highly-rated by their fanbase. He is getting closer to entering the peak times of his career and the Grecians will be hoping he will be staying for life in the third tier.

